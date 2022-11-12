Ringing the poll bugle for 2023 Assembly election in Tripura, TIPRA Motha chairman and royal scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma today, November 12, stated that he would die but will never compromise with the interest of 13 lakh of indigenous people of the state.

Pradyot today addressed a mass gathering at Swami Vivekananda Maidan in Agartala where more than thousands of workers and supporters gathered from all over the state.

He also threw a challenge to the national political parties including BJP to face him in the electoral battles instead of applying divide and rule policy.

“The indigenous people of the state have suffered a lot in the last 72 years. They were neglected and ignored. In our land, our people are begging for the mercy of the political parties in power. This should not be the scene. I challenge the national parties of the state if they can let them prove their strength in front of my party”, said Pradyot.

He also lashed out at the ruling BJP on the law and order situation claiming that incidents like rape have become a regular phenomenon.

Accusing the then-former chief minister Manik Sarkar who was 4th times Chief Minister starting from 1998 to 2018, Pradyot said, “Manik Sarkar has ruled the state for over 25 years was known as the poor chief minister of the county and national media gave him wide publicity. Go and see the living conditions of poor Tiprasa people. They are somehow managing in shabby thatched Kutcha houses. What did he do for us?”.

“I am throwing a challenge to all especially to the national political parties. If they can let them stop me and if they have guts then buy me. I am ready to face bullets but I will not do any compromise with our stand”.