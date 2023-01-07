Claiming that not a single political violence took place after the BJP government was formed in 2018 in Tripura, Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha on January 7 urged the opposition party workers to join the BJP in making the country strong.

Speaking at ‘Jana Viswas Yatra’ at Kumarghat under Unakoti District, the Chief Minister claimed that after 2018 not a single political murder, rape and incident like arson took place as BJP is a party of discipline.

“I want to appeal all the supporters of CPIM and Congress to join BJP as the door of BJP is always open for you people. To make a powerful country BJP is the only party. In the coming days we are confident that BJP will form the government. CPIM government was a government of terror and Congress government was the government of indiscipline and if we add them together the result is Trinamool Congress”, said CM.

He also lashed out at Trinamool Congress in West Bengal and alleged that because of their terror, many BJP workers had to leave the state and settle somewhere else.

“In West Bengal, thousands of BJP workers left the state because of Trinamool Congress. While in Tripura we have seen how incidents like murder, rape, arson, and political violence took place during the election before 2018. But after BJP formed the government in 2018 not a single political murder took place, and no rape incidents occurred. We are not goonda party, but we are the party of discipline as we have guardians like PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and national president JP Nadda”, claimed CM.

Dr Saha has said that the way BJP is receiving support from people on ‘Jana Viswas Yatra’, is indicating that the saffron party will form government again in 2023.

“Home Minister Amit Shah has flagged off two rath yatras of ‘Jana Viswas Yatra’ from Dharmanagar of North district and Sabroom of South district. We are receiving massive responses from people. People are very much happy. We work and think about people and work to fulfill the basic demands of the people. People have understood that no one except BJP can make this country powerful. Without any movement, Prime Minister and BJP government is giving so many things to Tripura. BJP will form a government with a majority of the seat”, he said.