Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha affirmed the government's unwavering commitment to bolstering the state's health system and vowed not to condone any assaults on doctors and health workers while they are on duty. The CM stressed that such incidents can have severe repercussions on the overall health infrastructure.

"Attacks on doctors and health workers in hospitals or health centers are never desirable. Such incidents can adversely affect the health system. Doctors should be trusted and respected, as they always strive to give their best in the service of patients. Similarly, doctors and health workers should treat patients and their families properly and with respect," stated Dr. Saha, who also serves as the Health Minister of the state.

During the inauguration of the state-level Intensified Mission IndraDhanush 5.0 vaccination program at Unakoti Kalakshetra in Kailashahar under Unakoti district, Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha shed light on various crucial healthcare issues.

"The present state government has given priority to the routine immunization program for the health protection of newborn children, pregnant women, and adolescents. Therefore, the Intensified Mission Indra Dhanush 5.0 vaccination program was launched across the country from August this year as part of the universal immunization program," he announced.

Highlighting the significance of upholding faith in the state government and the health department, the CM emphasized the competence of doctors and health workers in Tripura. He expressed deep distress over the distressing incidents of attacks on medical personnel, stressing that such occurrences are unacceptable under any circumstances. Physical abuse not only affects the morale of doctors but also hampers their ability to provide optimal care to patients in the future, leading to delays in accessing medical services for critically ill patients.

Dr. Saha asserted that utmost sincerity and care should be exercised while treating patients and their family members. He underscored the dedicated service of hospital staff, including doctors, and celebrated the considerable progress made by the state's health system, leading to a reduction in patient referrals to other states. He reaffirmed the commitment of doctors to serve the people by delivering the best healthcare services.