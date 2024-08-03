A Tripura State Electricity Corporation (TSECL) official, on August 3 said that non-payment of electricity bills by consumers on time has become a cause of major concern.

The official informed PTI that only 2,39,289 consumers of 6,00,128 paid electricity bills in June. Meanwhile, only 796 defaulters have made payment against pending electricity in June, despite disconnection of over 80,000 electricity connections for default in payment.

Managing director of TSECL, Biswajit Basu told PTI, "The pending electricity bills of consumers have become a huge burden for the state electricity utility. Around 40 per cent of the total consumers have paid electricity bills while the remaining families did not make payment in June."

Furthermore, he informed that the corporation has taken several steps including disconnection of electricity connections. The measures have been taken to improve bill collection but there has been no major change in the system as consumers usually try to skip timely payment leading to pressure on the TSECL's financial health.

"We are working on how to encourage the consumers to ensure timely payment of bills. TSECL can't force any customers to pay the bills. Chief Minister Manik Saha is scheduled to hold a meeting to review the activities and future plan of the power sector on Monday. Hope this issue will come up for discussion in the meeting," he said.