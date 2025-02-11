North District Superintendent of Police Avinash Rai suspended three constables from active duty for gross misconduct and indiscipline.

Constables Shibu Datta, Pranab Kumar Singh, and Dhiraj Nath were placed under suspension effective February 10 afternoon, according to the official order. The suspension comes as disciplinary proceedings are being contemplated against the three officers.

During their suspension period, the constables must report to Police Lines, Huplong in Dharmanagar for daily roll call. They are required to maintain police force discipline and cannot leave headquarters without prior permission from the superintendent.

The suspended officers will receive subsistence allowance throughout their suspension period, as mandated by service rules. The action was taken under Sub-rule (1) of Rule 10 of the CCS (CCA) Rules, 1965.

The specific details of the misconduct allegations have not been disclosed in the suspension order.