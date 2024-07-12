The North East Gas Grid (NEGG) project, a significant initiative aimed at synchronising gas supply across Northeast India, is on track to be completed in Tripura by March 2025, according to state officials.

The project involves laying a 253-kilometre gas pipeline across seven districts of the state.

"The NEGG project in seven districts of Tripura is being undertaken by a joint venture entity - Indradhanus Gas Grid Ltd (IGGL), with stakes from five companies: GAIL, IOCL, OIL, NRL (Numaligarh Refinery Ltd), and ONGC," Vishwasree B, Director of the State Industries and Commerce Department, told PTI.

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Out of the total target, approximately 105 kilometres of the pipeline has been completed so far. The remaining sections, currently in various stages of land acquisition, pipeline welding and laying, are expected to be finalised by March 2025.

Vishwasree noted that while compensation payments for land acquisition had faced delays due to issues with ownership documents, district magistrates have resolved these problems, and payments are now being processed.

Once operational, the NEGG is anticipated to facilitate a more efficient and consistent gas supply, essential for industrial use and power generation plants.

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In addition to the NEGG project, the state government has granted a license to the public sector undertaking ONGC for exploration in five blocks. If gas reserves are discovered, ONGC will seek state permission to commence mining operations.

Tripura is believed to have an estimated gas reserve of 8 billion cubic metres.

The completion of the NEGG project is expected to significantly boost the region's infrastructure and economic development by ensuring a steady and reliable supply of natural gas.