Chief Executive Members (CEMs) of the 10th Sixth Schedule Areas of the Northeast are set to meet with the Union Home Ministry to discuss the status of the 125th Amendment of the Indian Constitution.

On Saturday, a significant meeting was held in Delhi, led by Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, the former chairman of Tipra Motha and royal scion of Tripura. The meeting included representatives from the District Councils of the Northeast regions.

Speaking to India Today NE, Pradyot emphasized the unified agenda and voice of the gathering. “The primary goal of this gathering is to build up and strengthen the Autonomous District Councils, ensuring they are more effective and empowered to serve their communities. This collective effort aims to address common challenges, advocate for necessary policy changes, and enhance the governance and development of the Sixth Schedule areas,” he said.

Pradyot further explained the focus on constitutional amendments such as land rights and the pending 125th Amendment in parliament. “We all sat down and discussed that our problems are not being heard, so we need to ensure our voices are heard and we have to answer to our people. We all agreed and after having a long conversation, tomorrow we are going to meet the Home Ministry. We have already written a letter to the Home Minister of India Amit Shah, all the 10 Chief Executive Members have signed the paper asking for the status of the 125th Amendment. We have to protect our land, our people, and the Government of India has assured us. So we would like to know our position regarding this,” said Pradyot.

Additionally, Pradyot announced that he and Tipra Motha President BK Hrangkhawl will meet with AK Mishra, Special Advisor of the Ministry of Home Affairs, to discuss the Tiprasa Accord.