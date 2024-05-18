The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has taken an action by suspending a Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) following allegations of assault against a woman passenger aboard a train. The incident, which transpired on Tuesday, prompted widespread outrage after a video capturing the altercation circulated on social media platforms.

According to railway sources, the woman passenger was traveling from New Haflong (Assam) to Agartala when the confrontation occurred during a ticket inspection by the accused TTE. The video footage, recorded by a fellow passenger, portrays a heated exchange between the woman and the TTE, culminating in the latter allegedly pushing her.

Despite the viral nature of the video, the woman passenger did not formally lodge a complaint with railway authorities or law enforcement agencies. Railway officials refrained from providing details regarding the circumstances leading to the altercation.

In response to the incident, the CPI-M youth wing Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) took proactive measures by submitting a deputation to the Agartala Railway Station manager. Nabarun Deb, a leader of DYFI, expressed concern over the safety of women passengers, juxtaposing the incident with the government's "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao" (Save Daughter, Educate Daughter) initiative.

"While the Central government is raising slogans of 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao', a TTE is assaulting a woman passenger on board the moving train. The safety of women is faced with serious questions. We have submitted a deputation demanding action against the TTE," Deb stated, addressing the media.