A special programme at Rabindra Bhawan in Agartala marked Tripura’s observance of Human Rights Day, with Chief Minister Manik Saha emphasising the importance of protecting and promoting fundamental rights for all.

The event highlighted global commitments to equality, justice, and dignity, aligning with the principles of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), adopted by the United Nations in 1948.

Dignitaries, officials, and civil society members came together to reaffirm their dedication to fostering a culture of inclusivity and respect in Tripura. Human Rights Day, observed annually on December 10, commemorates the adoption of the UDHR and serves as a global call to uphold inalienable rights.

Vijaya Bharathi Sayani, acting chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission, also extended her greetings on the occasion. In a statement, she noted, “For India, this day holds special significance, as Indian representatives played a pivotal role in drafting this landmark document.” She described the day as a powerful reminder of the universal commitment to dignity, justice, and equality.

The programme in Agartala underscored the state’s commitment to these principles, encouraging collective efforts to ensure human rights for all sections of society.