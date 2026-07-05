Tripura offers industry-friendly climate, investors keen on State: CM Manik Saha

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday, July 5, said the State has emerged as an attractive investment destination, citing an improved law and order situation, availability of raw materials and simplified government policies as key factors driving investor interest.

Addressing reporters ahead of the two-day Destination Tripura: Business Conclave 2026, scheduled to be held on July 9 and 10 at the Badharghat International Fair Ground in West Tripura, Saha said around 500 business leaders, including foreign investors, are expected to participate in the event.

The Chief Minister said Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Jyotiraditya Scindia will attend the conclave along with senior officials of the Central government.

Saha said the State had secured investments worth ₹8,000 crore from business proposals valued at ₹30,000 crore received during the previous business summit. He expressed confidence that the upcoming conclave would attract fresh investments as entrepreneurs were keen to take advantage of Tripura's industry-friendly environment.

He said sustained investment would generate employment opportunities, boost the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) and contribute to the State's overall economic development.

Earlier in the day, Saha chaired a review meeting with senior officials, including Chief Secretary J.K. Sinha and Director General of Police Anurag Dhankar, to assess preparations for the conclave. Officials from various departments made presentations highlighting investment opportunities in their respective sectors.

The Industries and Commerce Department has, over the past two months, organised a series of business promotion events outside the State as part of efforts to attract investors and ensure the success of the conclave.