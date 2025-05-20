The Industries and Commerce department of the Tripura government has held a meeting with importers in the state for the strict implementation of the Centre’s directive, which restricts imports on certain products.

India has restricted the import of at least seven categories of Bangladeshi goods, including readymade garments, fruits and processed foods, cotton, plastics, and PVC finished goods through any land customs stations or Integrated Check Posts.

The meeting was chaired by the Director of the Industries and Commerce department, Dr. Sailesh Kumar Yadav.

Officials from the Land Port Authority of India, Border Security Force, and Customs were also present.

“We have held a meeting with the Industries department, BSF officials, Customs officials, and all the importers regarding the directives made by the Central government, which imposed restrictions on six items that cannot be imported using any land customs stations or Integrated Check Posts in Tripura. These items are readymade garments, processed food items, cotton, plastics and PVC, and wooden furniture. So, for the strict implementation, this meeting was held to seek cooperation from all,” said the official to media.

He informed that there were some doubts from the importers which have been clarified.

“We will further hold meetings to review and assess the matter,” he added.

Meanwhile, another official present at the meeting said that importers were fine with the decision.

“They may face some issues initially, but otherwise, all welcomed the move,” said the official, who did not wish to be named.