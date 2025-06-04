A Mega Oil Palm Plantation Program was successfully held today at Garjee Sector in Tripura’s Gomati district, marking a significant step towards promoting oil palm cultivation under the National Mission on Edible Oils – Oil Palm (NMEO-OP).



The event took place on the 5-hectare cultivable land of Smt. Thanda Devi Jamatia, who has recently transitioned from lemon farming to oil palm cultivation.



The plantation drive witnessed the presence of several dignitaries, including Tripura Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy, MLA of Matabari Abhishek Deb Roy, MLA of Kakraban Jitendra Majumder, Director of Agriculture Phani Bhusan Jamatia, Deputy Director of Agriculture (Gomati) Bijan Das, Patanjali’s State Head Ayan Sarkar, and Superintendent of Agriculture Ajay Debbarma, along with other officials, social workers, and community leaders. Around 150–170 people attended the event.



The program began with the ceremonial watering of oil palm saplings by the dignitaries, symbolizing the launch of the plantation initiative.



In his address, Minister Singha Roy urged farmers to adopt oil palm as a sustainable and profitable crop.

He assured full support from the state government under the NMEO-OP scheme, emphasizing the government's commitment to boosting farmer income and achieving self-reliance in edible oil production.



Addressing the gathering, Ayan Sarkar highlighted the progress of oil palm cultivation in Tripura and shared the implementation roadmap planned for the coming months.



Following the speeches, the dignitaries visited the plantation site and interacted with Thanda Devi Jamatia.

She shared her experience of switching crops and encouraged fellow farmers to explore oil palm cultivation under the scheme.