Tripura okays 400+ new posts, clears upgrade of two key institutions into universities

Tripura has approved the creation and filling of more than 400 posts across key departments, while also clearing proposals to upgrade two major educational institutions into full-fledged universities.

The decisions were announced on Wednesday by Cabinet spokesperson Sushanta Chowdhury following a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha.

Chowdhury said the Cooperative Department has received approval to fill 97 vacant Group-C posts, including auditor (operation), investigator (operator), and statistical investigator, through the Joint Recruitment Board of Tripura (JRBT).

The cabinet has also cleared the recruitment of 28 supervisors under Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) projects. These will be filled through direct recruitment under the Social Welfare and Social Education Department and the Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC). Additionally, the Urban Development Department has been granted approval for 14 new technical posts spanning civil, mechanical, public health, and electrical engineering.

Under the ICA Department, eight faculty members and supporting staff will be appointed on a contractual basis for the Tripura Film and Television Institute. The Directorate of Secondary Education will recruit 22 night guards under fixed-pay Group-D posts.

In a significant boost to higher education, Chowdhury announced that the Tripura Institute of Technology (TIT) will be upgraded into a Technical University, bringing all technical institutions under one umbrella to enhance academic coordination and growth. The Government Women’s College will also be converted into Tripura Government Women’s University, expanding opportunities for women in higher education.

The cabinet has further sanctioned the opening of 119 new Anganwadi centres, along with the creation and filling of 119 Anganwadi worker posts and 119 Anganwadi helper posts to support the expansion.

Chowdhury added that amendments to the Tripura Journalist Pension Scheme have also been approved to simplify access and bring more working journalists under its ambit.