In a recent meteorological development, the Depression over Westcentral Bay of Bengal has intensified into a Deep Depression, becoming a cause for concern for the coastal regions. The latest update, as of 0530 hours IST on November 16, reveals that the Deep Depression has progressed north-northeastwards at a speed of 17 kmph over the past 6 hours. As of 0830 hours IST on November 16, the weather system is centrally located over Westcentral Bay of Bengal near latitude 17.4°N and longitude 87.0°E, approximately 390 km east-southeast of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 320 km south-southeast of Paradip (Odisha), 460 km south-southwest of Digha (West Bengal), and 610 km south-southwest of Khepupara (Bangladesh).

Forecasters predict that the Deep Depression is on a trajectory to continue its north-northeastward movement, poised to intensify into a Cyclonic Storm within the next 24 hours. The anticipated path suggests that the Cyclonic Storm will make landfall along the Bangladesh coast, spanning from Mongla to Khepupara, with wind speeds ranging between 60-70 kmph and gusts reaching up to 80 kmph by the early hours of November 18, 2023.

An upper air cyclonic circulation in the Southwest Bay of Bengal, along with an adjoining trough running from this cyclonic circulation to the one associated with the Deep Depression, has heightened the atmospheric disturbance. This complex weather scenario underscores the need for heightened vigilance and preparedness in the affected regions.

The meteorological outlook also includes warnings and forecasts associated with the Deep Depression. Coastal districts of West Bengal are anticipated to experience light to moderate rainfall, with isolated heavy rainfall expected on both November 16th and 17th. Similarly, coastal districts of north Odisha are poised for light to moderate rainfall on November 16th. Moving forward, from November 16th to 18th, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are expected to witness light to moderate rainfall, with isolated heavy rainfall and the possibility of very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Mizoram & Tripura on November 17th. Furthermore, south Assam and east Meghalaya are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall on November 17th and 18th.