In a major operation, Tripura Police arrested one person and seized cannabis worth Rs 37 lakh from Churaibari in North District.



While speaking to reporters, the North District Superintendent of Police, Bhanupada Chakraborty stated that they received a crucial tip-off regarding an individual transporting a substantial quantity of cannabis from Agartala towards Assam.



Upon receiving the information, the North District Superintendent of Police, along with Sub-Divisional Police Officer Debashish Saha and Officer-in-Charge Harendra Debbarma of Churaibari Police Station intercepted a twelve-wheeler lorry bearing the registration number TR01Z1945 at the Naka Point, situated in front of the Churaibari Police Station.



During a meticulous search of the vehicle, police officials found 250 kg of dried ganja packaged in 50 small packets.



The arrested driver Bhanupada Chakraborty has been identified as Abdul Rahman (30), hailing from Kakraban in the Gomati district.



Moreover, the estimated value of the confiscated cannabis in the illicit market amounts to approximately Rs 37 lakh.



Furthermore, Bhanupada Chakraborty informed that the seized ganja was intended for smuggling purposes beyond Tripura's borders, originating from Agartala.

Also Read: Tripura: Police seize cannabis worth Rs two crore in Ambassa