Acting on a tip-off, the Government Railway Police (GRP) today apprehended one Bangladeshi national and two Indian brokers from the Agartala railway station in a late-night joint operation involving the Agartala GRP, Railway Protection Force (RPF), Border Security Force (BSF), and the Intelligence Department.



GRP Officer-in-Charge Tapas Das informed that the arrested individuals had entered India illegally from Bangladesh and had reached the railway station with the intent to travel to Delhi.



The arrested persons have been identified as Jheel Mill (63) – Resident of Khulna district, Bangladesh, Sagar Mandal (23) – Resident of South Gangutia, under Lefunga Police Station, West Tripura (Indian broker)a nd Subrata Das – Resident of Rangutia Patar Bazar, West Tripura (Indian broker).



The OC said that Subrata Das had earlier been arrested about five months ago by Agartala GRP for the same offense and is currently out on bail. He has once again been detained for similar charges.



“During initial interrogation, the trio admitted they were planning to board a train to Delhi. A GRP team is currently conducting further interrogation in phases at the Agartala GRP police station”, he said.

A case has been registered, and the accused will be produced before the court.