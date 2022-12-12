Tripura Police on December 11 arrested one person and seized huge cache of banned contraband items from Kanchanjungha Express in Agartala Railway station.

The apprehended person has been identified as Prasenjit Debnath.

"Today morning we have received a information from Superintendent of Police of GRP that a huge consignment of banned cought syrup was seized from a container of Kanchanjunga Express in Agartala. Based on this information we have registered a GD Entry and rushed to the spot. We have opened the coach and unloaded that goods. After thoroughly checking we have seized 1500 bottles of banned eskuf cough syrup inside a parcel of clothes. We seized and brought it to police station"., Police said while speaking to reporters.

The police personnel further informed that they have registered a case under NDPS and arrested the person responsible for receiving all these substance.

Earlier on April, 2022, Railway Police Force of Agartala managed to detain 190 bottles of EsKuf cough syrup from a train.

The eskuf cough syrups was found during a routine check at Agartala Railway Station. It was found from Silchar - Agartala passenger train, which departs from Silchar Railway station at 8:00 AM.