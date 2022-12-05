Assam Police on December 4 seized cannabis worth Rs 50 lakh from a truck driver who was transporting the drugs from Agartala to Shillong.

The police seized the cannabis near Churaibari in North district of Tripura.

According to reports, Police intercepted the lorry near Churaibari check post. While searching the vehicle, police found huge cache of cannabis kept in a secret cabin.

A few packets of cannabis was found initially. But, after a thorough checking, the rest of the cannabis was recovered. Police said that the price of the seized cannabis is estimated to be Rs 50 lakh.

Police later apprehended the driver and the driver has been identified as Rubel Miya (22) a resident of Madhuban village of Tripura.

The driver however claimed that he is not the original driver and he was assigned to cross the Assam border from Agartala in exchange of money.