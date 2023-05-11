A man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a college student in Agartala, Tripura. The incident took place on May 9, and the accused, Gautam Sarma, was arrested by the police on May 10. On May 11, he was produced before the West district session court, where the police sought five days of police remand. The court has yet to announce any order.

According to Advocate Bidyut Sutradhar, "The investigation officer produced Gautam Sarma before the court seeking adding section 376 (D), 328 IPC and 5 days of police remand. The court has heard both the side and yet to announce any order."

Sadar SDPO Asish Dasgupta said, "On May 10 we had received information of a sexual assault and immediately we have sent two police parties, one for detaining the accused and another team rushed to Agartala Government Medical College to take the testimony of the victim girl. We have detained the person identified as Gautam Sarma who was accused of sexual assault."

The police said that they have also received a written complaint that on May 9 both the victim and accused were seen to roam together whole day and late at night the boy sexually assaulted the girl against her will and left her near Amtali bypass. The police probe has found that the girl used to have regular conversations with the main accused and now investigation is on to find whether other persons were involved in the crime.