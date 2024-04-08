In a significant crackdown on illegal drug trade, the Tripura Police conducted a successful raid in the late hours of Sunday night and sezied over 7000 bottles of banned cough syrups worth Rs 50 lakh and arrested one.

The raid was carried out at Rangamatia area under Sonamura Sub-division of Tripura’s Sepahijal District which shares border with Bangladesh.

Officer-in Charge of Sonamura Police Station, Jayanta Kumar Dey said that acting on confidential information, they have carried out a raid at the home of one Tajul Islam, uncovering a stash of illicit substances concealed within his premises.

“During the operation, we have seized two varieties of banned cough syrup, Phensidil and Corex, hidden within Tajul Islam's residence. Shockingly, adjacent to his house, bottles of the same prohibited substances were found at the residence of his brother, Imran Hussain. The haul included a staggering 2,400 bottles of Corex and 5,100 bottles of Phensedyl, collectively estimated to have a black market value exceeding Rs 50 lakh”, he said.

He said that the operation resulted in the arrest of Tajul Islam, who is suspected to be a key player in the illicit drug trade network. However, his brother, Imran Hossain, managed to evade capture, fleeing the scene upon the arrival of law enforcement officials.