In their relentless battle against the drug menace, the Tripura Police arrested one person identified as Raju Debbarma, a notorious drug peddler, and seized 48 grams of brown sugar, along with a substantial sum of cash and other valuables from Dhaleswar area of Agartala city yesterday late at night.

Acting on information provided by Debaprasad Roy, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Sadar, a specialized team from Tripura Police conducted a targeted operation at Debbarma's rented residence in Dhaleswar area, which served as the hub for his illicit drug trade.

Under the leadership of Rana Chaterjee, the officer in-charge of East Agartala Police Station, the law enforcement team successfully confiscated 4 pouches containing brown sugar, Rs 28,000 in cash, a mobile phone, and a vehicle.

The seized narcotics are estimated to hold a market value of no less than Rs 10 lakhs, as stated by the Police.

Currently, Raju is undergoing intensive interrogation, and the Police are actively engaged in dismantling the network of individuals associated with his illicit drug enterprise.

A case has been formally filed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against Raju Debbarma, and he is scheduled to be produced before the court today.

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