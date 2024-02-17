Border Security Force (BSF) and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) jointly seized 392 kgs of cannabis and arrested one person while it was packed in a plastic sack for smuggling from Kalamchoura under Sepahijala district.

Tripura's Sepahijala District shares a major portion of the area with neighbouring Bangladesh.

BSF sources said that on February 17 from specific information BSF 150 Battalion and DRI Agartala seized 392 kg of Ganja along with one Indian national during a joint operation in the area of North Kalamchoura.



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"The matured Ganja is being packed in the jungle area of village - Murkhinda sangsardong by the labours and owner Alamin Mia (25) with the intention to smuggle to Bangladesh and further selling to other parts of india. Joint party reached at the spot at about 0200 hrs and searched the target jungle area thoroughly where some miscreants were busy in preparing the Ganja packing in plastic sacks. On seeing the joint ops party miscreants/ labours tried to fled away but the joint ops party succeed in apprehending 01 miscreant along with 02 small drum and 38 nos assorted size sacks of ganja total 392 kg", the source said.

It further said that during spot questioning he revealed that he had 02 brothers namely Ramiz Ali (55), and Achmat Ali (45).

"All the 03 brothers along with one person namely Mizanul Rehman, (43) were engaged in Ganja Cultivation since last 03 years. They used to cultivate dry Ganja together in forest land and sell it to various local Unknown smugglers to earn easy money. The apprehended person along with seized items has been taken in custody by DRI Agartala for further legal action", said the source.