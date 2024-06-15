The Tripura Police arrested one person and seized cannabis worth Rs 23 lakh from the Hezamara area under the West District in the early hours of Saturday.

Speaking with reporters, Officer-in-Charge of Mohanpur Police Station, Mangesh Patari, said that they received information the previous day about a large stockpile of dry cannabis at a location identified as belonging to Kantha Mani Debbarma.

“Upon receiving the information, we carried out an operation along with the CRPF and detained one person, Dulan Debbarma, and seized 280 kg of dry cannabis. However, the main accused, Kantha Mani Debbarma, was not present. The market value of the seized cannabis is around Rs 23 lakh,” he said.



Also Read: Railway Police seizes 10 kg cannabis on Tripura Sundari Express at Guwahati

Earlier on June 7, in a major drug bust, the Government Railway Police (GRP) conducted a search on Train No. 14619 DN, the Tripura Sundari Express, at Guwahati Railway Station, leading to the recovery of 15 packets of suspected cannabis (ganja) weighing a total of 10.228 kilograms. The operation, based on a tip-off, resulted in the apprehension of three individuals, including a juvenile.

The three detainees were transporting the contraband from Agartala, with Bihar as their final destination. The apprehended individuals are currently in custody, and necessary legal proceedings are underway to address the drug trafficking charges.

This seizure underscores the ongoing efforts by law enforcement agencies to curb the transportation and distribution of illegal substances via the railway network. Further investigations are being conducted to uncover the larger network involved in this illicit trade.