Tripura Police, along with the BSF on June 7 has seized a pistol and contraband items worth Rs 20 lakh from the Matinagar bordering area under West Tripura District.

Speaking on the issue, West Tripura District Superintendent of Police, Dr. Kiran Kumar, said that they had received a tip-off about a person who had stored a huge cache of Yaba tablets and arms at his home.

“We received information that a person identified as Abu Salam Bhuyan (59) had stored a huge cache of Yaba tablets and arms. As his house was close to the international border at Matinagar, we sought help from the BSF. The BSF and Tripura Police both cordoned off his house, and when we searched it, we seized 40,000 Yaba tablets and one 7.65 caliber pistol with five live rounds. The market value would be around Rs 20 lakh,” said the SP.

Early this morning, both the Police and BSF arrested him and will produce him before the court, seeking police remand for further interrogation.