As many as 10 persons sustained severe injuries, while another person died on the spot after a passenger auto collided with a pick-up truck at Sonatola village in the Khowai district on Thursday.

Speaking about the incident, Khowai District Superintendent of Police Ramesh Yadav said that one person died, while ten others sustained injuries and were referred to GB Pant Hospital in Agartala.

“During heavy rain in Khowai this afternoon, one passenger auto and one pick-up truck had met with an accident. In this, 10 persons were injured, and one died on the spot. After the incident, we shifted one person to Khowai where the lady was declared dead, and the rest of them were referred to GB Pant Hospital in Agartala. Due to the rain, the auto driver somehow collided with the pick-up truck, and then it turned turtle. Around six persons were inside the auto,” said the SP.



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Meanwhile, Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha has instructed the doctors on duty to provide proper treatment to the victims.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, Dr Saha wrote, “An unfortunate accident took place between a passenger auto and a mini truck at Sonatola Tri-Junction area in Khowai district today. In this incident, one passenger died, and eleven people were injured, out of which nine people are undergoing treatment at Agartala GB Hospital as their condition is critical. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved family and wish the injured a speedy recovery. Also, gave proper instructions to the doctors on duty to treat the injured.”