One person was killed and several others, including security personnel were injured after a violent communal clash erupted in North Tripura's Kadamtala over Durga Puja donations.

The situation in Kadamtala, which is located near Assam-Tripura border is currently under control after the state government deployed a large contingent of security personnel in response to the conflict between two religious groups.

The incident occurred on October 6 when a family from the Muslim minority community in Kadamtala was traveling to Assam for medical treatment. While en route, they were stopped by a Durga Puja organiser who allegedly demanded a hefty sum of money, further leading to a heated argument and eventually a scuffle.

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Following the confrontation, members of the Muslim community staged a protest outside the local police station, demanding action against the Puja organiser. Based on their complaint, one person was arrested.

However, the situation escalated when miscreants launched attacks on the local market, vandalising and setting shops on fire, which further aggravated tensions.

The miscreants also looted and ransacked many shops and also launched attacks on some houses.

Speaking on the matter on Monday, North Tripura Superintendent of Police Bhanupada Chakraborty described the incident as "painful" and confirmed that Section 163 of the BNS Act had been enforced to maintain law and order.

“I urge everyone to maintain peace in the area and allow the police to handle the situation. We recovered one body this morning, and the investigation is ongoing. There are also rumors circulating, and I strongly urge people to refrain from spreading misinformation. Strict action will be taken against those responsible,” he said.

In response to the escalating violence, Additional Director General of Police G.S. Rao visited the area to assess the situation. “The situation is now much more under control. We have deployed over 300 personnel from the Border Security Force (BSF) and Tripura State Rifles (TSR), who are conducting flag marches. Everything is under control now,” he added.