One extremist from the banned outfit National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) has surrender before the Border Security Force (BSF) in Gandacherra under Dhalai district.

BSF sources said that today in the area of Border out post (BOP) Dyke village under Gandachera under Dhalai one unlisted cadre of NLFT (BM) surrendered before BSF authorities.

Today at about 9 AM in the morning, Chhanaklu Debbarma, a resident of Sepahijala district, surrendered and decided to involve himself in the mainstream of the nation. The surrendered insurgent Chhanaklu Debbarma joined NLFT (BM) outfit in the month of October 2022.



"Tripura state has been insurgency prone for last few decades. Due to endeavour of central agencies and state authorities, in recent past several cadres of NLFT(BM) opted to return back to the mainstream of society. Such initiative will certainly motivate the misguided youths to leave the path of violence”, said the BSF.