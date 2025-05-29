Telangana Governor and former Deputy Chief Minister of Tripura, Jishnu Dev Varma, on Thursday described Operation Sindoor as a defining moment in India's fight against terrorism, calling it a "pride for India" and a major milestone in national security.

Speaking at a blood donation camp in Agartala, Dev Varma praised the central government’s counter-terrorism strategy and highlighted the impact of recent military operations. “Operation Sindoor is a pride for India. The way we taught a lesson to Pakistan after a long time—under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a series of terrorist camps were destroyed, which will be remembered in the history of India,” he said.

Operation Sindoor, widely believed to be a significant step in India's response to cross-border terrorism, involved targeted action on terrorist infrastructure. Dev Varma emphasised that such actions reinforce national security and demonstrate India’s stance against terrorism.

He also pointed to ongoing internal security efforts, particularly against Maoist insurgents. According to him, consistent government action has led to a decline in Maoist activities across several districts.

“We have also taken up Maoist suppression. This problem has been going on in many districts of the country, and now the numbers have decreased due to active action,” he stated. “For progress, peace is necessary, and for that, proactive action is needed.”

Turning to the day’s event, Dev Varma underlined the importance of voluntary blood donation, especially amid rising demand and shortages. “There is an acute shortage of blood across the country. In Telangana also, we are organising such blood donation camps,” he said. “We can't manufacture blood, but we can donate blood—and the youths of Tripura have been donating blood for a long time.”

The camp was part of a broader initiative to boost awareness and participation in blood donation drives, which state leaders say are essential to strengthening the healthcare system.