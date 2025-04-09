Leader of the Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury has launched an attack on the BJP-led Tripura government, accusing it of deliberately endangering the future of the state’s youth by creating conditions that promote drug abuse and criminal activity.

Speaking at a convention of the Left Front youth wing on Wednesday, Chaudhury alleged that the government, in collaboration with allies IPFT and Tipra Motha, has not only failed to provide employment opportunities but is actively contributing to a worsening social crisis among young people.

“In this period of BJP rule, they are destroying the future of the youths and youth power,” said Chaudhury, who was recently elected as a CPIM Polit Bureau member. “They have not only completely stopped providing employment but are also pushing them towards drug addiction and other illegal activities.”

He went further to claim that the state is witnessing what he called a “conspiracy” against the next generation. “A conspiracy is being hatched by the BJP government to destroy the upcoming generations,” he said.

The CPIM leader stressed that students' organisations aligned with the Left — including TSF, SFI, and DYFI — are mobilizing across Tripura to resist what he described as the government's destructive agenda. He said these groups play a crucial role in defending youth interests.

“They are protesting against the decisions of the state government,” Chaudhury noted. “Following this, one convention will be held across the state on how we can come together and save the youth and the state from the path of destruction.”