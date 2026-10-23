Leader of the Opposition in the Tripura Legislative Assembly and CPI(M) leader Jitendra Chaudhury has condemned the alleged racial harassment and public humiliation of a young man from Tripura in Delhi, calling the incident an affront to the people of the entire Northeast.

Speaking on the incident, Chaudhury said the young man had allegedly been targeted by an affluent individual in the national capital. He described the incident as a violation of the spirit of brotherhood and national unity.

“This is not just an issue concerning Tripura; it is a grave affront to all the people of the entire North-East region,” Chaudhury said.

He noted that organisations from Tripura and other parts of the country, including Delhi, had raised their voices against the incident. He also welcomed reports of an arrest by Delhi Police, while questioning the delay in taking action.

Chaudhury said incidents involving people from the Northeast were reported too frequently in Delhi and other parts of North India.

Calling for strict legal action, he said the accused should receive punishment severe enough to deter similar incidents in the future.

The case has renewed concerns over the treatment of people from the Northeast outside the region and the need for effective action against alleged racial harassment.