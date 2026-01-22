Tripura opposition leader demands SIT probe into Shimultala violence

Leader of the Opposition in the Tripura Assembly, Jitendra Chaudhury, on January 22, demanded the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by a senior police officer to probe the January 10 violence in Shimultala area of Unakoti district and ensure exemplary punishment for those involved.

The violence erupted at Shimultala under Fatikroy police station limits following a clash between two groups over the collection of subscriptions for a local festival. Around 15 families were affected in the incident, and at least six people sustained injuries.

Addressing a press conference, Chaudhury said he had met Chief Secretary J.K. Sinha and urged him to take immediate steps to restore normalcy in the area. “I demanded the formation of an SIT under a senior police officer so that the perpetrators are booked and exemplary punishment is awarded,” he said.

The CPI(M) leader also demanded the setting up of a temporary police camp at Shimultala, alleging that fear had forced many youths to flee their homes.

“All victim families should be provided financial assistance to help them resume their livelihoods, as their sources of income such as tractors, trucks and two-wheelers were burnt during the violence,” Chaudhury claimed.

He further alleged that the police had arrested innocent youths in connection with the incident and demanded their immediate release.

Chaudhury also criticised Chief Minister Manik Saha for not visiting the affected families despite being in the region. He alleged that while the violence was unfolding, the Chief Minister was attending programmes in neighbouring areas but did not visit Shimultala or meet the affected families later.