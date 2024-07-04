Tripura Leader of Opposition, Jitendra Chaudhury, on July 4 criticised the government for failing to work for the welfare and development of tea garden workers.

Chaudhury, who is also an MLA, made this statement after visiting Mekhlipara Tea Garden in the West district, where two people died after a mud wall of their house collapsed on them in the early hours of July 3.

Speaking with reporters, Chaudhury claimed that in the last six years, there has been only rhetoric in the name of welfare for tea workers and the tea industry.

"Nothing has happened on the ground. They are living in huts that can't be considered good housing. These structures were constructed during the period of the Left Front government, so they definitely require periodic maintenance and replacement, but nothing has been done," said the CPIM MLA.

He said that he visited the spot, and due to heavy rain, a portion of the mud wall was damaged and collapsed, resulting in one person dying on the spot and another dying on the way to the hospital.

"A four-month-old child is in the ICU with a skull fracture, but doctors are now taking care of the baby. The DM and SDM have physically visited the spot and extended help," he told reporters.

The CPIM leader also claimed that after the BJP formed the government, a bunch of schemes were announced for the welfare and development of tea garden workers, including providing land, housing, and a hike in wages, but nothing has been done.

The couple identified as Pranesh Tanti and Jhuma Tanti, died in the Mekhlipara tea garden area, while two of their children, including a three-month-old and a 9-year-old, sustained severe injuries and are undergoing treatment.