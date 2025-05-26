Tripura’s government has mandated the installation of CCTV cameras in all private schools to enhance student safety, warning of strict consequences for institutions that fail to comply. The directive was disclosed in an affidavit submitted to the Tripura High Court on May 8, 2025, during a hearing on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) concerning school safety.

The affidavit outlined that schools are required to place CCTV cameras at entry and exit points, as well as in other key areas of their campuses. According to the state, most of the 484 private schools across Tripura have followed the directive, while 37 schools cited financial constraints but assured authorities that installation would be completed soon.

The High Court division bench, comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice Biswajit Palit, was hearing the PIL filed by advocate Kundan Pandey. Senior Advocate Somik Deb is serving as Amicus Curiae, and the state is being represented by Advocate General Shaktimoy Chakraborty and Pinki Chakraborty.

During a meeting held on April 28 at Nazrul Kalakhetra in Agartala, school representatives were also briefed on additional requirements, including the provision of clean drinking water, separate toilets for boys and girls, and anti-drug measures.

The state reported that all private schools now have functional toilets and drinking water facilities. However, the affidavit noted that only 334 out of 484 schools attended the April meeting. Officials have been instructed to follow up with the 116 schools that were absent.

District-wise data revealed mixed progress. West Tripura has 85 of 103 schools compliant, while Sepahijala, Khowai, Gomati, Unakoti, and Dhalai districts have achieved full compliance. South Tripura and North Tripura are still lagging, with seven and twelve schools respectively yet to install CCTV systems.

A government memorandum issued on April 7, 2025, instructed District Education Officers not to recommend non-compliant schools for recognition or upgrades. It also warned that such schools risk having their recognition withdrawn and their UDISE codes cancelled.

For government-run schools, the state said that out of 4,220 institutions, 610 have been repaired and 178 are scheduled for renovation using Samagra Shiksha funds once released.

The High Court has scheduled the next hearing for the second week of August 2025, by which time the state must submit an updated status report covering private, aided, and government schools.