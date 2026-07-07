Tripura orders daily rendition of Vande Mataram in schools before national anthem

The Government of Tripura's Education (School) Department has issued a notification directing all schools across the state to begin the academic day with the full version of the National Song, Vande Mataram, followed by the National Anthem, Jan-Gana-Mana.

According to the notification issued on July 3, 2026 available with India Today NE, the decision has been taken in accordance with directives issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, dated January 28, 2026, regarding the respect, decorum, and official rendition of the National Song.

The order will apply to all government, government-aided, and privately managed schools, including government-aided and unaided recognised madrassa schools, across Tripura.

The Education Department stated that the move is intended to promote national integration, instill patriotism among students, and ensure uniform observance of protocols relating to national symbols. As per the notification, the daily school routine will commence with the community singing of the full version of Vande Mataram immediately followed by the National Anthem, Jan-Gana-Mana.

The notification further directed that whenever the National Song is sung or played, all students, teachers, and administrative staff must stand in attention as a mark of respect and in keeping with the prescribed decorum.

The decision was approved by the Council of Ministers, Tripura, dated June 25, 2026.

The notification has been issued under the signature of Rajib Datta, Additional Secretary to the Government of Tripura, and came into effect on July 3, 2026.