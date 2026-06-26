Tripura orders high-level probe into fatal Agartala apartment blast; CM points to suspected gas line negligence

The Tripura government has constituted a high-level inquiry committee to investigate the explosion at a multi-storey apartment on Ramnagar Road No. 4 in Agartala that claimed one life, even as Chief Minister Manik Saha said preliminary findings indicate possible negligence by Tripura Natural Gas Company Limited (TNGCL).

The explosion occurred around 12:30 pm on June 25. Subhrajit Chowdhury, who sustained critical burn injuries in the blast, succumbed to his injuries at GB Pant Hospital on Friday.

According to an order issued by the Urban Development Department, the inquiry committee will be headed by the Secretary of the Urban Development Department. Its members include the Director of Fire and Emergency Services, the Municipal Commissioner of Agartala Municipal Corporation, the Superintendent of Police of West Tripura, and the Chief Engineer of the Public Works Department (Buildings).

The panel has been directed to submit its report to the state government within seven days. The order was issued by Dr. Tamal Majumdar, IAS, Special Secretary and Director of Fire and Emergency Services.

Speaking to reporters, the deceased's wife, Reshmi Saha, said her husband had informed her about a suspected gas leak from the piped gas connection before the explosion.

"My husband told me there was a leakage from the piped gas line. The blast occurred at the office where he worked. He was offering prayers with incense sticks when the explosion took place. It might have happened because of the gas line connection," she said.

Chief Minister Manik Saha visited the blast site on Friday and termed the incident tragic. Expressing condolences to the bereaved family, he assured that the government would provide compensation to those affected.

The chief minister said preliminary investigations suggest that a gas pipeline connected to the building had been left open, resulting in the accumulation of gas inside the premises. The gas is believed to have ignited when Chowdhury lit an incense stick during prayers, triggering the explosion.

Saha said the victim had suffered nearly 90 per cent burn injuries before succumbing during treatment at GB Pant Hospital.

Stating that a detailed investigation is underway, the chief minister assured that accountability would be fixed and strict action taken against anyone found responsible for the incident.

