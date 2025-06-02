Tripura has made remarkable progress in reducing student dropout rates across primary, upper primary, and secondary levels, outperforming the national average in key indicators, according to recent data released by the Department of School Education.

At the primary level, the state's dropout rate fell from 1.4% in 2022–23 to a mere 0.5% in 2023–24, while the national average stood at 1.9% during the same period.

Similar improvements were recorded at the upper primary level, where the dropout rate declined from 5.9% in 2022–23 to 4.1% in 2023–24, placing the state below the national average of 5.2%.

The most significant reduction was observed at the secondary level, where dropout rates dropped dramatically from 17.9% in 2022–23 to 10.4% in 2023–24. In contrast, the national average for secondary dropout in 2023–24 was 14.1%.

“These figures underscore the state’s consistent efforts in promoting inclusive and quality education. The Department of School Education has attributed this achievement to targeted interventions such as student tracking, community engagement, mid-day meal enhancements, and improved school infrastructure”, a Tripura government official said.

He said that Tripura’s commitment to providing equitable access to education is yielding measurable results.

“We aim to continue this momentum to ensure no child is left behind. Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, who is the education minister of the state, has also been working tirelessly for the development of education in the state”, he added.