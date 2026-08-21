Tripura: Over 100 autos detained for violating Agartala city entry restrictions

Tripura Traffic Police detained more than 100 autorickshaws and e-rickshaws on August 21 for allegedly violating restrictions on their movement within Agartala city.

Tripura Traffic Police Superintendent Kanta Jangir said restrictions have been imposed on the movement of autorickshaws and e-rickshaws within the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) area, with a notified 15-km operational radius.

According to Jangir, autorickshaws operating outside the AMC area are not permitted to enter and operate within Agartala city. Certain designated points, including Radhanagar Bus Stand, Chandrapur Inter-State Bus Stand and Nagerjala Bus Stand, have been specified as operational limits for such vehicles.

Traffic Police officials said some autos continued to enter the city and operate beyond the permitted areas, contributing to traffic congestion and difficulties in traffic management.

However, exceptions have been made for passengers travelling for emergencies, including students, patients and other urgent cases.

Jangir said the department had already conducted several awareness programmes, held meetings with auto-rickshaw unions and issued notices to drivers regarding the restrictions.

Despite these measures, some vehicles allegedly continued to violate the notified rules. As part of a special enforcement drive, more than 100 autos were detained on Friday for entering and operating inside Agartala city in violation of the restrictions.

Traffic Police said such enforcement drives will continue to ensure compliance with the rules and improve traffic management in Agartala.