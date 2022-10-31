More than 100 unemployed nurses were detained after holding a rally to meet Chief Minister Manik Saha at the secretariat in Agartala demanding the immediate recruitment of 5000 staff nurses.

Speaking with reporters one agitator said that All Tripura unemployed ANM, MPW, and Staff Nurses held this secretariat Abhiyan to meet the health minister who is Chief Minister Manik Saha demanding immediate recruitment of staff nurses.

“It has been more than 4 years not a single recruitment process has been completed for staff nurses under the health department. Even those who get a job on a contract basis have also lost their job”, the agitators said.

Another agitator said that they have written many letters to the Directorate of Health seeking recruitment but the government is not taking any steps to fulfil the vacant post of staff nurses.

“Due to a lack of staff nurses people are dying in hospitals but no step to recruitment. Our demand is that government have to recruit 5000 staff nurses in the coming one week or else we will intensify our movement and will go on hunger strike”, he added.