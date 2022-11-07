In a major blow to all the political parties in the state, ahead of the election, more than 1200 voters including voters from Bengali and Minority Muslims joined TIPRA Motha in presence of its chief Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma.

Sharing about the development, Pradyot said that around more than 1200 voters from 556 families joined TIPRA Motha at Kakraban Assembly Constituency at Udaipur sub-division under Gomati district on November 7.

“556 families from 1200 voters from especially from Tripuri, Bengali and from Muslims family joined Tipra Motha today”, said Pradyot.

Earlier addressing a mass gathering, Pradyot who is also the royal scion of the state lashed out at the Tripura government for depriving the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

“I want to provide something to my Tiprasa people. Tiprasa people have sacrificed so many things now they will not sacrifice more and now they deserve something. Almost 70 per cent of Tripura is under TTAADC but when it’s to the budget we get only 10 per cent from the state budget. Tiprasa people only get Kuccha house (mud house) but the state government provides pucca houses and declares Smart City in Agartala”, said Pradyot adding that everyone has to change it.

He said the TTAADC suppose to receive around Rs 9000 crore while the state government is providing only Rs 600 crore.

“35 per cent of the population is living in the TTAADC area. We suppose to receive around Rs 9000 crore and we are getting only Rs 600 crore why? This is unjustified. For this, I am fighting for you people for real development and for rights. I don’t want anything. I just need the right for my people. This fight is not for position or to become a minister or leader”, said Pradyot.