Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on September 26 informed the Assembly that over 2,968 under-aged girls have been missing during the first eight months of the current year in the state.

Saha was replying to an ‘unstarred’ question moved by Congress MLA Sudip Roybarman and CPI (M) MLA of Khowai Nirmal Biswas.

Expressing concern over the incidents, Saha said that increasing incidents of missing under-aged girls and as well as women in Tripura is turning into a matter of great concern.

''Record reveals that some 2968 of them have been missing during the first eight months of the current year,'' he added.

He further informed that during the first eight months of the current year, that is from January 1 to August 31, altogether 263 under-aged girls went missing from home across the state besides another 2705 women went missing during the same period.

''242 under-aged girls and 2524 women had been recovered by police after their disappearance,'' he said in a written reply.

In his reply, he also stated that in connection with the incidents of disappearance and abduction, the police have also arrested 253 accused persons.