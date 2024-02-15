Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha flagged off the Astha Special train at Agartala Railway Station marking the beginning of a pilgrimage for over 400 people from various parts of Tripura to the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Addressing a gathering during the brief function at the railway station, Chief Minister Dr. Saha reflected on the transformation of the state's atmosphere, noting the shift from a predominantly atheist environment since the seventies.

He highlighted the positive impact of the government's formation at the center in 2014, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the recent establishment of a new government in the state.

"The inauguration of the Ram Lalla temple in Ayodhya on January 22 has ignited a spirit of trust and confidence across the nation," remarked Dr. Saha.

He expressed optimism about the country's economic trajectory under the Prime Minister's leadership, anticipating a climb from the 5th to the 3rd place.

Dr. Saha encouraged the pilgrims traveling to Ayodhya to seek blessings from Lord Ramlalla for the happiness and peace of the people of Tripura.

He extended heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw for facilitating the Astha Special train for the citizens of Tripura.

The Astha special train, departing from Agartala on Wednesday evening, is scheduled to reach Ayodhya on the 16th.