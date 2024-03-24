Over 4585 houses were damaged across Tripura due to a cyclone and gusty winds that hit the state on March 23.

According to a report from the State Emergency Operation Centre, South Tripura and Sepahijala District in Tripura were badly affected.

Due to the cyclone, 23 houses were fully destroyed, 215 severely damaged, and 4345 houses were partly damaged in the state.

In Unakoti District, 40 houses were destroyed, while 2881 houses were damaged in Sepahijala district. Additionally, 168 houses were damaged in Dhalai district, 139 houses (including severely and partially) in West District, 95 houses in Khowai, 51 houses in Gomati, and 1211 houses in South district of the state.

An official from the State Emergency Operation Centre stated that so far, Rs 1.10 lakh financial assistance has already been provided.

As per the official all the rivers in the state are flowing below flood level and informed that light to Moderate rain and thundershower is very likely to occur at a many places over ll the Districts of Tripura.

The department also issued warning of thunderstorm with lightning and gusty wind speed reaching 30-40Kmphis very likely to occur at isolated places over the Districts of Tripura.