Tripura's Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) seized over 47 kg of dry ganja in separate operations.



In one incident, the security personnel launched a joint operation leading to the apprehension of two women drug peddlers at Agartala Railway Station on March 15 evening.

From their possession, the authorities seized 10.755 kg of dry ganja, which was concealed in two large pit bags.

According to police sources, the accused were attempting to smuggle the contraband out of Tripura via Deoghar Express. They had planned to use Agartala Railway Station as a transit point for transporting the drugs to other states.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Agartala GRP Police Station. Officials suspect that more individuals may be involved in this network, and further arrests are anticipated.

The two arrested women have been identified as Uma Devi (50) and Kajal Devi (35), both are residents of Bihar's Saharsa.

Authorities estimate that the market value of the seized ganja is approximately Rs 1.6 lakh. Both accused will be produced before the court for further legal proceedings.

In another operation, the Government Railway Police (GRP) discovered six abandoned bags containing 37 kilograms of dry ganja during a routine check at Agartala Railway Station in Tripura.

Following all legal formalities, the unclaimed narcotics were confiscated, and the Agartala Government Railway Police (GRP) launched an investigation to determine the owner and intended recipients of the illegal consignment. According to a statement from the GRP, the estimated market value of the seized ganja is approximately Rs 5.55 lakh.