A total of 49,020 cases are pending in various levels of the state's courts as of October 31, 2023. This information was provided during the first session of the 13th Legislative Assembly today, in response to queries posed by CPIM MLA Nirmal Biswas and Tipra Motha MLA Animesh Debbarma.

Responding to the MLAs' question on how many cases are currently pending in courts at different levels of the state, a report from Law Department specified that among the pending cases, 1,211 are in the High Court, while 47,809 cases, including 11,896 civil and 35,913 criminal cases, are awaiting resolution in other lower courts.

The MLAs further inquired about the number of cases pending against the State Government in the State High Court and Supreme Court until August 31, 2023.

In response, the minister stated that as of August 31, 2023, a total of 535 cases are pending against the state government in the High Court, and 266 cases are awaiting resolution in the Supreme Court as of the same date.