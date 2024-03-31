A total of 616 houses were damaged across Tripura after heavy rain followed by a storm hit the state in the wee hours of Sunday.

As per a detailed report from the State Emergency Operation Center in Agartala, 37 houses were fully damaged, 125 severely damaged, and 454 houses were partially damaged.

The report indicates that out of the eight districts in the state, Sepahijala District was the worst affected, with around 392 houses damaged, including 23 houses in Jampuijala Sub-division, 14 houses in Sonamura Sub-division, and 355 houses in Bishalgarh Sub-division.

Additionally, the report states that apart from Sepahijala District, 14 houses were partially and severely damaged in Unakoti, 124 in Dhalai District, 21 houses in West District, 33 houses in Khowai, 24 houses in Gomati, and only 8 houses in South District.

An official stated, "Apart from the houses, many trees were uprooted, electricity poles were damaged leading to power outages, road blockades, and damage to vehicles due to fallen trees and electric poles. We have already cleared these obstacles and restored normalcy."