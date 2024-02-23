Tripura Member of Parliament Rebati Tripura claimed that a significant number of people are joining the BJP, leaving opposition parties, impressed by the development work led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During a massive joining program at Kalyanpur, attended by BJP General Secretary Bipin Debbarma, MLA Pinaki Das Chowdhury, and Minister Bikas Debbarma, 675 voters from 337 families, who were previously associated with Tipra Motha and CPIM, joined the BJP at Khowai district.

On the joining BJP General Secretary Bipin Debbarma said that everyday people are joining BJP especially in indigenous areas.

"We have intensified our joining program and receiving good response from people. People are happy with the development work of PM Modi", he said.

Speaking with reporters later, Rebati said, “A joining program was held yesterday under Kalyanpur Mandal in Khowai district. In this program, 675 voters from 337 families, formerly associated with Tipra Motha and CPIM, joined the BJP. Across Tripura, a large number of people are joining the BJP, leaving other opposition political parties in various areas. Modi has become a brand who can give guarantees and can work for development of the people. The indigenous people were directionless after some political parties made false promises. However, they realized this during the 2023 Assembly elections. These parties did not work for the development of the janajati, but only the BJP did. That is why a massive number of people are joining the BJP.”