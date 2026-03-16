Tripura: Over 9 lakh voters in TTAADC polls; Dharmanagar by-election on April 9

More than nine lakh voters are set to participate in the upcoming elections to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), while the Election Commission of India (ECI) has also notified the by-election to the Dharmanagar Assembly constituency, scheduled to be held on April 9, 2026.

The Dharmanagar Assembly seat in North Tripura fell vacant following the death of the sitting MLA, who also served as the Speaker of the Tripura Legislative Assembly.

According to a notification issued by the TTAADC Election Commission, the final electoral roll for the 28 constituencies of the council was published on March 13, 2026.

“As per the final electoral roll, the total number of voters across the 28 constituencies stands at 9,62,697. Of these, 4,82,025 are male, 4,80,666 are female, and six voters belong to the third gender,” the notification stated.

Meanwhile, the ECI notification for the Dharmanagar by-election stated that the last date for filing nominations is March 23, 2026, while scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on March 24.

The last date for withdrawal of candidature is March 26.

Polling for the by-election will be conducted on April 9, 2026, between 7:00 AM and 5:00 PM. The counting of votes will be held on May 4, and the entire election process is scheduled to be completed by May 6, 2026.