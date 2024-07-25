Tripura BJP president Rajib Bhattacharya on Thursday claimed that the BJP won in 71% of the seats in the three-tier Panchayat polls uncontested as the opposition failed to field their candidates due to their organizational weakness and problems.

Addressing a press conference, BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharya said that the three-tier panchayat polls would be held on August 8 and the results on August 12.

“In 605 Gram Panchayats, we have 6,370 seats, in which 4,704 candidates won uncontested and elections will be held in 1,666. In 35 Panchayat Samitis, there are 423 seats, and in these seats, 244 candidates won uncontested and in 179 seats, elections will be held. In 116 seats of Zila Parishad, around 20 candidates won and in 96 seats, elections will be held. In 605 Gram Panchayats, BJP won in 409, in 35 Panchayat Samitis, BJP won in 20,” said the BJP chief.

He said that in the recently concluded Lok Sabha election, people are aware of the results of BJP and this proves how people are with BJP because the double engine government under PM Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha has been working for the welfare of people.

“BJP has provided more than 4 lakh pucca houses, drinking water, toilets, and social pensions. When CPIM was in power, they deprived the poor people and worked to benefit their own leaders and family members. We BJP never see political color for the development works which has gained massive support for BJP among people. We work for all,” said Rajib.

Rajib claimed that in this Panchayat election, the Oppositions failed to field their candidates due to their organizational weakness and that is why they are giving fake and false allegations against BJP.

“People have rejected them. The Oppositions have also fielded their candidates in many seats. CPIM or Congress has never worked for the benefit of poor people living in villages,” he told reporters.

BJP Tripura General Secretary Amit Rakhsit, who was present at the press conference, said that BJP has formed a 12-member Election Management Committee for the upcoming Panchayat elections and through a democratic process, the party has given candidates in all the seats of Gram Panchayat, Zila Parishad, and Panchayat Samitis.

“In this election, in 71% of the seats, we have won uncontested. Due to BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharya and Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha, this victory was possible before the elections,” he added.