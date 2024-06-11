The Tripura State Election Commission is contemplating conducting the three-tier panchayat polls in the state by the first week of August as the tenure of the present term ends in August.

Speaking with reporters, Tripura State Election Commissioner Saradindu Chowdhury said that the tenure of the present Panchayat term would end in the first week of August.

“So, the Tripura State Election Commission has already taken steps to conduct the election in a proper time, which means completing it in the first week of August. Following this, we have finalized 2,650 polling stations under 35 blocks, and we have published the draft voter list, whose period of claims and objections is ongoing. By July 24, it will be finalized. As per the draft voter list, the number of voters is 12,95,086,” he said.

He further mentioned that the election would be held for 6,370 seats in Gram Panchayats, 423 seats in Panchayat Samitis, and 116 seats in Zila Parishads.

“We are working to finalize the voter list by July 24, and then we will consult with the state government for the finalization of the date. A proposal will be given from SEC to conduct the election by the last week of July or the first week of August,” he added.



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