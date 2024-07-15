The Opposition CPIM in Tripura met the Director General of Tripura Police, Amitabh Ranjan, on July 15, demanding an escort for the opposition candidate and removal of gatherings in and around block premises. They claimed that the party failed to submit nominations in approximately 23 blocks due to BJP's large-scale violence.

CPIM state secretariat members including Naresh Jamatia, Narayan Kar, Manik Dey and former MP and state committee member, Sankar Prasad Datta met the DGP Ranjan at Police Headquarter and submitted a memorandum.

“Even before declaration of Panchayat election during block level all-party meetings convened by the respective ROs (BDOs), Opposition representatives were physically prevented by the ruling BJP followers in block premises, and inside the office of the BDOs Boxanagar, Salema, Dukli, Bamutia, jirania ete Blocks. The violent and aggressive move of the ruling BJP for winning all the seats in all tiers uncontested, has been intensified following the notification of the Panchayat election be the Election Commissioner on 10th July”, the letter said.

The delegation also pointed out about the murder of the candidate Badal Shil.

“All roads leading to the most of the Block offices, the BJP miscreants are squatting with brickbets, lathis, iron sticks and other lethal weapons to prevent any opposition followers from approaching to the Block offices for filing nomination. Moreover, there are reports that in many places, the candidates and their proposers are being threatened and pressure is being mounted upon them to withdraw nominations. Due to violent preventive drive of the ruling BJP, the opposition left parties, particularly the CPI(M) was physically prevented to file nomination on 11th, 12th and 13th July in the following Blocks. And even today also, reports poured in that such type of prevention is going on in various blocks and roads leading to the blocks”, it reads.

The party has demanded to the DGP to drive out any kind of gathering of any party, particularly the ruling BJP from inside the Block premises and all paths and roads leading to block upto 5 kms from the Block centre.

“Escort the Opposition candidates from particular places to the concerned ROs offices and ensure their safe return after filing nomination. Continue this arrangement till 22 July, the last date of withdrawal of nomination and arrange protection of lives and properties of opposition candidates and their proposers till the election ends”, it added.